SYSCO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 2,555 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in SYSCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,343. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

