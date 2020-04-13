Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

TRHC stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

