TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at CLSA

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

TAL opened at $50.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

