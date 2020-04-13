Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLND. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Talend stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $788.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $16,341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Talend by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

