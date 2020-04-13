Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

TCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:TCO opened at $46.80 on Monday. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,974.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $20,473,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

