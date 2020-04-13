Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 128,075 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines makes up about 3.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tc Pipelines worth $45,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.66. 118,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,905. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

