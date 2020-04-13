TCF Financial’s (TCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.67. 55,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TCF Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,829,000 after buying an additional 510,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $94,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.