TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

