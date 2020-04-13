TD Securities Downgrades Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) to Hold

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

