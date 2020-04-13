TD Securities Downgrades Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) to Hold

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.