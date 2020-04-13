TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of TechTarget worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TechTarget by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,237.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $1,741,889. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

