TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by National Securities

Equities research analysts at National Securities began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. National Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $21.01. 7,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,177. TechTarget has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $606.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

