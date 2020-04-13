Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

