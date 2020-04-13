Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TECK opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

