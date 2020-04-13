TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

TGNA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 365,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 85,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

