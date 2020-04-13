Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

