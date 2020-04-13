Tellor Market Cap Tops $3.83 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00052000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,178,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,091,966 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

