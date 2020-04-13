Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at SunTrust Banks

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of THC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.79. 17,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

