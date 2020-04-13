Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $425.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $58.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $631.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,314,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

