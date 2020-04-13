Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.36 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $53.06 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, MBAex, Bit-Z and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitfinex, IDAX, UEX, Bit-Z, Coinut, HitBTC, CoinBene, BigONE, Bittrex, TDAX, C2CX, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Instant Bitex, ChaoEX, EXX, OOOBTC, Iquant, B2BX, Kryptono, BitForex, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, MBAex, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Kraken, QBTC, IDCM, DragonEX, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, ABCC, Cobinhood, Upbit, TOPBTC, LBank, Liqui, BtcTurk, FCoin, DigiFinex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Poloniex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

