Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 8,065,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,379,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,077,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $52,412,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,230,000 after buying an additional 1,371,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

