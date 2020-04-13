Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.