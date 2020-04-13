Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. 22,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,982.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,535,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

