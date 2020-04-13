Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $107.69 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 151,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

