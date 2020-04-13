Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $787.75 per share, for a total transaction of $72,473.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,513. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $513.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

