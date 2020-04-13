Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $177.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00028582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001769 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 706,890,017 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

