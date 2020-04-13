TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to announce sales of $898.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE:TFII opened at $24.61 on Monday.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.