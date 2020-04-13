The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 293,760 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

