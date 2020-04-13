The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.95.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. 12,727,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

