The Coca-Cola (KO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) recently:

4/1/2020 – The Coca-Cola is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in a year's time, owing to growth strategies. Its focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance. Notably, it boasts a robust trend of quarterly performances with top line beat in four straight quarters and bottom line beat in three of the last four quarters. The company’s revenues are benefiting from strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to mar results in 2020. Further, the company expects the coronavirus outbreak in China to hurt organic revenues and earnings per share in first-quarter 2020.”

3/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/27/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/18/2020 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

