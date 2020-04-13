Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.93.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $317.38 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.92 and a 200 day moving average of $308.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

