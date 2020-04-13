ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash Sells 500,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,716,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,999.60.

Shares of CNSX:IDK traded down $72,426.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 63,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

