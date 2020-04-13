Thunder Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $1.97 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

