Tidex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $513.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $795,619.10 and $513.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.