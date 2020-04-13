Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report $930.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.40 million and the lowest is $923.70 million. Timken reported sales of $979.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

