Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $7.50 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 9,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

