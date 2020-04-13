TOKYO (TOKC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, TOKYO has traded up 96% against the dollar. TOKYO has a total market capitalization of $36,619.37 and $4.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007549 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003971 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

