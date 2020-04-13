Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total SA (EPA:FP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.25 ($50.29).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €33.63 ($39.10) on Monday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.22.

Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

