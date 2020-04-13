TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. 1,499,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

