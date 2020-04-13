TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $6.55 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $39,791,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

