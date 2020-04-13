TPG RE Finance Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 411% compared to the average daily volume of 498 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 4,119,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.29%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

