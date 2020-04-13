TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

