Traders Buy High Volume of Owens-Illinois Call Options (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average daily volume of 772 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $6.80. 100,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,297. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

