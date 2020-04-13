Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 2,853 call options.

BCRX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,628,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

