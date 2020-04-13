Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

