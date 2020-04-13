Tristate Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Tristate Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. On average, analysts expect Tristate Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $10.67 on Monday. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

