Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBK opened at $28.05 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

