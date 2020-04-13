Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of Trueblue worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

