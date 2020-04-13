Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.