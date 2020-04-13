TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$27.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank raised their target price on TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

TSE:AND traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.27. TSE:AND has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $973.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About TSE:AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.